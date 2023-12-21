CJ Hopkins

March 2024

Degenerate Art in New Normal Germany
One of the first things totalitarians do when they set about transforming a democratic society into whatever type of strictly-regulated, utterly…
  
CJ Hopkins
112
Mistakes Were Made
Make fun of the Germans all you want, and I’ve certainly done that a bit during these past few years, but, if there’s one thing they’re exceptionally…
  
CJ Hopkins
213
ZONE 23
I don’t normally mention my literary work here on Substack, because (a) I assume that most of you are here for the political satire and commentary…
  
CJ Hopkins
75

February 2024

January 2024

The Verdict
So, my show trial for thoughtcrimes in criminal court in New Normal Germany went pretty well. I was acquitted. Technically, it isn’t all over, because…
  
CJ Hopkins
415
Meet the Thought Police
So, my trial for thoughtcrimes in New Normal Germany takes place next Tuesday, January 23rd. It will likely be a one-day affair. It’s open to the…
  
CJ Hopkins
243
The 1st Amendment Will Not Save You
So, I’m getting my German ducks in a row in advance of my appearance in criminal court in Berlin on January 23rd. As most of my readers know, I am being…
  
CJ Hopkins
253

December 2023

