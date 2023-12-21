CJ Hopkins
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Interviews/Press
Legal Defense Fund
Oddments
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Palestine Congress
Thank God for the German Hate Police! Or heil … or whatever the appropriate salutation is for these unsung heroes. They just saved us all from “hate…
Apr 14
•
CJ Hopkins
509
Share this post
The Palestine Congress
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
218
The Hate Police
Scotland’s new “hate crime” law took effect today. It’s called “The Hate Crime and Public Order Act.” It criminalizes, not only the “expression of…
Apr 2
•
CJ Hopkins
566
Share this post
The Hate Police
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
229
March 2024
Degenerate Art in New Normal Germany
One of the first things totalitarians do when they set about transforming a democratic society into whatever type of strictly-regulated, utterly…
Mar 24
•
CJ Hopkins
448
Share this post
Degenerate Art in New Normal Germany
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
112
Mistakes Were Made
Make fun of the Germans all you want, and I’ve certainly done that a bit during these past few years, but, if there’s one thing they’re exceptionally…
Mar 15
•
CJ Hopkins
615
Share this post
Mistakes Were Made
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
213
ZONE 23
I don’t normally mention my literary work here on Substack, because (a) I assume that most of you are here for the political satire and commentary…
Mar 3
•
CJ Hopkins
201
Share this post
ZONE 23
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
75
February 2024
The Ministry of AI Truth
Remember HAL, the homicidal Heuristically Programmed Algorithmic Computer from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey? Well, if you haven’t had the…
Feb 29
•
CJ Hopkins
532
Share this post
The Ministry of AI Truth
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
224
The Resistible Rise of The New Normal Reich
So, the German authorities have filed an appeal to overturn my acquittal in criminal court last week. Apparently, their plan is to keep putting me on…
Feb 4
•
CJ Hopkins
841
Share this post
The Resistible Rise of The New Normal Reich
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
265
January 2024
The Verdict
So, my show trial for thoughtcrimes in criminal court in New Normal Germany went pretty well. I was acquitted. Technically, it isn’t all over, because…
Jan 24
•
CJ Hopkins
1,819
Share this post
The Verdict
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
415
Meet the Thought Police
So, my trial for thoughtcrimes in New Normal Germany takes place next Tuesday, January 23rd. It will likely be a one-day affair. It’s open to the…
Jan 16
•
CJ Hopkins
550
Share this post
Meet the Thought Police
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
243
The 1st Amendment Will Not Save You
So, I’m getting my German ducks in a row in advance of my appearance in criminal court in Berlin on January 23rd. As most of my readers know, I am being…
Jan 6
•
CJ Hopkins
498
Share this post
The 1st Amendment Will Not Save You
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
253
December 2023
The Year of The Mindfuck
Well, that’s pretty much it for 2023 … which I’m officially dubbing The Year of The Mindfuck. I’m doing that against the advice of my attorney, who is…
Dec 21, 2023
•
CJ Hopkins
793
Share this post
The Year of The Mindfuck
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
336
Seasons Greetings from New Normal Germany
So, I’m working on my year-end wrap-up piece, and preparing for my thoughtcrime trial in January, and getting my affairs squared away in case I get a…
Dec 17, 2023
•
CJ Hopkins
516
Share this post
Seasons Greetings from New Normal Germany
cjhopkins.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
166
© 2024 CJ Hopkins
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts