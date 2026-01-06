So, I’m sick. Really sick.

I’ve been really sick for over a month now.

Normally, I wouldn’t feel the need to advise the entire Internet of my personal health problems, but I haven’t been able to publish a column, or otherwise feed the Content Machine, for about a month, and so the unsubscriptions are rolling in.

Which, fine. I get it.

The thing is, I don’t know what I’m suffering from, exactly. It will be another couple weeks before I can submit to a battery of tests and get an official diagnosis from the German doctors. Based on my own research, it has all the hallmarks of some sort of major post-viral syndrome type thing. Hopefully, it isn’t anything more serious.

The point is, I am out of commission, and will probably remain out of commission, and thus unable to feed the Content Machine, for a while longer.

Which is just as well. Honestly, I don’t know how to begin to address the torrent of utter idiocy that we are being inundated with these days.

The populist/Covid dissident rebellion of 2016-2023 has been captured, neutralized, and successfully transformed into an orgy of ethno-nationalist hatred, childish hero worship, and mindless conformity to whichever narrative the MAGA/Musk Cult are disseminating to their power-drunk members at the moment. Pakistani rape-gangs, Somali fraudsters, cat-barbecuing Haitians, the liquidation of Gaza, the invasion of Venezuela, the list goes on and on and on. It has been one of the most effective and depressing anti-insurgency ops I have ever witnessed.

The New Normal Left could not be happier. They’re just waiting for the next official Changing of the Red/Blue Hats to “restore democracy,” eradicate “hate speech,” and otherwise crack down on any “extremists” opposing “The Restoration of Normality.”

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, don’t worry, you will in two or three years.

I don’t have the energy at the moment to explain — for possibly the hundredth time — how the system we all live under is evolving toward a new form of totalitarianism regardless of which color hat it is wearing at the moment. And, frankly, I don’t think anyone wants to hear me do that. People seem to be totally locked into their partisan perspectives, incapable of any kind of critical thinking.

If I’m wrong about that, and your brain is still working, and you haven’t already read or heard me explain what’s happening a hundred times, well, I suppose you could get off the Internet and read one of my books, like this one, for example …

Or you could watch this interview I did with Bastian Barucker in late November.

Or, fuck it, just unsubscribe, put on your red or blue cap, and go join in the orgy of mindless hatred.

Me, I’m getting back into bed.