OK, this will be the final Road Trip Update before we get into the Cerulean Stallion (above) and start tear-assing all around the country for the next seven weeks.

Yes, I felt it necessary to rent a gratuitously high-powered and somewhat ridiculous-looking convertible. No one would rent me a Cadillac, so a Ford Mustang had to do.

Please take it easy on me in the Comments, as I’m horrifically jet-lagged and sleep-deprived at the moment, so, unlike the Cerulean Stallion, which is equipped with a monster 480-horsepower V8 engine for cross-country tear-assing purposes, I’m not exactly firing on all eight cylinders.

I’m also a little depressed. I was expecting to get the Full Treatment at JFK Airport upon my arrival—confiscation of all my electronic devices, enhanced interrogation, repeated cavity searches, and so on—but the passport control officer just welcomed me home and sent me through. I watched a number of much less suspicious-looking (although more darkly complected) persons get escorted off to whatever windowless sub-basement interrogation cells they interrogate such people in, and there were all manner of armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel milling around, and I was right on the verge of going up to one of them, handing him my phone, and demanding that he demand my password and dig through my recent activity, but the baggage carousel started vomiting out luggage, so I collected my bags, which no one had even bothered to open and rifle through and confiscate all the forbidden items I was illegally transporting, and … well, the whole experience was rather humiliating.

And then there’s the culture shock. I’ll tell you about that later, or in the book. This final pre-launch update is just to update you on several exciting new events, or, OK, three new events and one change of venue. I’ll run through them quickly, and then I need to go help Hugo figure out how to cram all of his photography equipment into the tiny trunk of the Cerulean Stallion.

Ready? Here we go.

On October 20, we’ll be doing an event at Ole Miss: The University of Mississippi. The details are still being worked out, but it will be somewhere on campus.

The venue for our reading/discussion event in San Francisco on October 3 has changed. It will take place at Adobe Books in the Mission. Here’s the flyer …

On October 11, we’re doing a reading/discussion event at Club Paradiso in Santa Fe. People have been asking for a public event in Santa Fe. Here it is.

And last but not least, we’re doing a gathering in Bakersville, North Carolina, on October 22 at 4PM. The venue is not yet confirmed. Stay tuned for details.

Here’s our updated itinerary. (N.B. Our up-to-date updated itinerary will be available throughout the road trip at the America Road Trip page on my website.)

New York City — September 11. Kick off at George’s and 9/11 Memorial (1-3PM).

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — September 12. Lunch at Pat’s King of Steaks (1PM).

Washington, DC — September 13. Reading/discussion at The Big Board (7-9PM).

Hillsboro, West Virginia — September 14. Event at The Levels Depot (4:30PM).

Cincinnati, Ohio — September 16. Gathering at Madtree Oakley Taproom (7:30PM).

Chicago, Illinois — September 17. Visceral Adventure bonfire event (7PM).

Chicago, Illinois — September 18. Integrity Media Group event.

Peoria, Illinois — September 19. Gathering at a nearby horse farm.

Kansas City, Missouri — September 20. Joe’s BBQ with a theater impresario.

Council Grove, Kansas — September 21. Reading event at Carnegie Library (3PM).

Boulder, Colorado — September 23. Gathering at Bohemian Biergarten (2PM).

Pinedale, Wyoming — September 24. Gathering with locals.

Missoula, Montana — September 26. BBQ Gathering with locals. (12:00PM)

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — September 27. Breakfast. (TBD)

Portland, Oregon — September 28. Gathering at Dick’s Primal Kitchen (1:30PM).

Gresham, Oregon — September 28. Reading event at The Scout Wine Bar (6PM).

Medford, Oregon — September 29. Reading event at Barnes & Noble (6-8PM).

Ashland, Oregon — September 30. Gathering at The Noble Fox (6-10PM).

San Francisco, California — October 3. Reading event at Adobe Books (5:30-8PM).

Los Angeles, California — October 6-8. Meetings with locals.

Sedona, Arizona — October 9. (TBD)

Santa Fe, New Mexico — October 10. Gathering with locals.

Santa Fe, New Mexico — October 11. Reading event at Club Paradiso (12-2PM)

Austin, Texas — October 13. Gathering with locals.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — October 14. Town Hall at Louisiana State University .

New Orleans, Louisiana — October 15-18. Meetings with locals.

Oxford, Mississippi — October 20. Event at Ole Miss: University of Mississippi .

Tennessee — October 21. (TBD)

Bakersville, North Carolina — October 22. Gathering with locals.

Washington, DC — October 24. A visit with FIRE .

Greenwich, CT — October 27. Town-hall event at St. Mary Church (4-7PM).

Kensington, NH — October 28. Gathering at Crows’ Feat Farm (4PM).

That’s it. The America Road Trip begins tomorrow, September 11, in New York City. Feel free to join us at George’s, where we’ll be having brunch circa 1-3PM.

All best from an undisclosed location in Connecticut,

CJ

