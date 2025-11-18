CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Foxton's avatar
Foxton
4h

Wouldn't it be great if the AI bots wrote the stuff, read the stuff, commented on the stuff and liked the stuff and we could all go back to smoking and drinking in bars?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
4h

"There was no menace. No whiff of cigarette smoke curling up from the edge of the page. No faint smell of the moldy basement office in which real writers actually write their subversive prose."

This will always be the 'tell' of no Soul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CJ Hopkins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture