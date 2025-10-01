This America Road Trip update is not a good update. The Cerulean Stallion is down. We have just been advised by Alamo Car Rental, via email, that the Cerulean Stallion is no longer roadworthy, and has been recalled, and must be immediately “grounded.”

The one bit of potential good news is that Alamo Car Rental is, even as you read this, scouring the West Coast to find us another convertible. Keep your fingers crossed for us. If Alamo can’t come up with one, things could get ugly.

I’ll update you on our vehicular crisis when things become clearer. In the meantime, here are some photos and dashed-off notes from week three on the road …

We had a lovely gathering with locals in Pinedale, Wyoming …

Then it was off to Missoula, Montana …

And a BBQ in Stevensville, Montana …

After which we hit the road for Coeur D’Alene, and made it by sunset …

The next day we were off to “war-ravaged Portland.” We didn’t see any of the soldiers that have been sent in to put down the Cultural Marxist Insurrection, but we ran into these dangerous terrorist-looking characters, who were taking a break from ravaging the city with their rainbow placards and radical attire, and generally inflicting severe emotional trauma on everyone …

Our close call with the “enemy from within” left us both extremely traumatized, so we hauled ass out of town, but not before gathering with a bunch of folks at Dick’s Primal Burgers …

And doing a reading/discussion event at the Scout in Gresham …

We got into Medford, Oregon last night and did a reading/discussion event at the local Barnes & Noble, organized by Margaret Anna Alice …

We’ll be at Noble Fox in Ashland, Oregon tonight. Join us if you’re in the area …

Then it’s on to San Francisco …

That’s it for now. I’m sorry that these updates are so dashed-off and artless, but our itinerary doesn’t allow for much more. And now, with this vehicular debacle to deal with … I’m sure you understand.

Here’s our full itinerary again …

New York City — September 11. Kick off at George’s and 9/11 Memorial (1-3PM).

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — September 12. Lunch at Pat’s King of Steaks (1PM).

Washington, DC — September 13. Reading/discussion at The Big Board (7-9PM).

Hillsboro, West Virginia — September 14. Event at The Levels Depot (4:30PM).

Cincinnati, Ohio — September 16. Gathering at Madtree Oakley Taproom (7:30PM).

Chicago, Illinois — September 17. Visceral Adventure bonfire event (7PM).

Chicago, Illinois — September 18. Integrity Media Group event.

Peoria, Illinois — September 19. Gathering at a nearby horse farm.

Kansas City, Missouri — September 20. Joe’s BBQ with a theater impresario.

Council Grove, Kansas — September 21. Reading event at Carnegie Library (3PM).

Boulder, Colorado — September 23. Gathering at Bohemian Biergarten (2PM).

Pinedale, Wyoming — September 24. Gathering with locals.

Missoula, Montana — September 26. BBQ Gathering with locals. (12:00PM)

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — September 27. Breakfast. (TBD)

Portland, Oregon — September 28. Gathering at Dick’s Primal Kitchen (1:30PM).

Gresham, Oregon — September 28. Reading event at The Scout Wine Bar (6PM).

Medford, Oregon — September 29. Reading event at Barnes & Noble (6-8PM).

Ashland, Oregon — September 30. Gathering at The Noble Fox (6-10PM).

San Francisco, California — October 3. Reading event at Adobe Books (5:30-8PM).

Los Angeles, California — October 6-8. Meetings with locals.

Sedona, Arizona — October 9. (TBD)

Santa Fe, New Mexico — October 10. Gathering with locals.

Santa Fe, New Mexico — October 11. Reading event at Club Paradiso (12-2PM)

Austin, Texas — October 13. Gathering with locals.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — October 14. Town Hall at Louisiana State University .

New Orleans, Louisiana — October 15-18. Meetings with locals.

Oxford, Mississippi — October 20. Event at Ole Miss: University of Mississippi .

Tennessee — October 21. (TBD)

Bakersville, North Carolina — October 22. Gathering with locals.

Washington, DC — October 24. A visit with FIRE .

Greenwich, CT — October 27. Town-hall event at St. Mary Church (4-7PM).

Kensington, NH — October 28. Gathering at Crows’ Feat Farm (4PM).

P.S. You can support the America Road Trip Project via Freefunder:

The America Road Trip Project is made possible by generous contributions from Peter LaTona, Harley Lennon Squires, Ralph A. Korpman, M.D., Debbie Lerman, Sasha Latypova, Integrity Media Group, several anonymous contributors, and donations from readers.

Photos: (top) Maryse Stanford, (others) Hugo Fernandez