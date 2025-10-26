CJ Hopkins

Margaret Anna Alice
2d

I breathe a sigh of relief at each new communiqué from you, CJ, and I am even more relieved to hear you are nearly on your way home. I am still recovering from your two days here, so I cannot imagine how exhausted you must feel after this epic and relentless journey!

Those two events led to a cascade of ever-burgeoning connections with likeminded people who feel equally passionate about fostering depolarizing community dialogues. I was especially grateful to meet Marla Estes, whom I discovered has an organization (Building Bridgers: https://www.buildingbridgers.com) dedicated to this very endeavor, which is an immense relief as that means I don't have to undertake yet another ambitious project I don't have time for!

Yesterday, I attended her excellent Community Building workshop, which included topics such as:

• The Power of Humility

• Beyond Black-and-White Thinking

• Unlearning & Rethinking

• Rewriting the Story of "Us vs. Them"

• Media Literacy for Bridge-Building

• Viewpoint Diversity as a Strength

These are topics I've been covering since my very first Substack essay (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-primer-for-the-propagandized) in 2021, so I resonated deeply with her content, and the community discussion afterward led to even more meaningful connections.

The good news is Marla is offering this same presentation as a Zoom call for anyone who is interested in participating! It will take place this Wednesday on 10/29/25 @ 6:30 pm PST. People can find details at her Events page:

https://www.buildingbridgers.com/events

Sanity Jane
2d

Still in awe that you did this… Almost home! 🚘

