So we’re one week into the America Road Trip project. We’ve traveled from New York City to Philadelphia to Washington, DC, to Hillsboro, West Virginia, to Cincinnati, to Chicago, where we are now.

We’re off tomorrow to a gathering on a horse farm in an undisclosed location in the vicinity of Peoria, Illinois.

I’m going to try to publish one update per week, “try” being the key term. Some idiot booked an extremely demanding itinerary for us, so we’re tear-assing across the USA in our Cerulean Stallion, mostly with the top down, the effect of which is kind of like riding in a convection oven going eighty miles an hour past semis driven by Adderall crazed truckers maniacally swerving from lane to lane for no apparent reason for five or six hours a day, and then gathering with people wherever we land, and getting up the next day and doing it again.

The “gatherings” have been amazing so far, I don’t have time to recount everything here—you’ll have to wait for the book next year—but it has been wonderful to meet with people and talk about America face to face. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has joined us at one of our events or gatherings, and especially to our generous hosts/organizers, Debbie Lerman in Philadelphia, Eric Flannery in Washington, DC, Harley Lennon Squires in Hillsboro, West Virginia, Rebekah Ewbank in Cincinnati, and Tonika Todorova here in Chicago. (I am also very grateful to Jenin Younes, who brought half the DC audience with her, and got verbally pounced on the second she mentioned Israel/Gaza.)

These weekly updates, if I manage to do them, will probably be heavy on photos and rather light on text, because … well, see run-on paragraph above.

For example …

New York City (with my partner in thought crime, Anthony Freda).

Philadelphia (with Debbie Lerman).

Washington, DC (outside The Big Board).

Hillsboro, West Virginia.

Cincinnati, Ohio (with Chris).

Chicago (Tonika’s backyard).

Chicago.

Here’s our itinerary again …

New York City — September 11. Kick off at George’s and 9/11 Memorial (1-3PM).

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — September 12. Lunch at Pat’s King of Steaks (1PM).

Washington, DC — September 13. Reading/discussion at The Big Board (7-9PM).

Hillsboro, West Virginia — September 14. Event at The Levels Depot (4:30PM).

Cincinnati, Ohio — September 16. Gathering at Madtree Oakley Taproom (7:30PM).

Chicago, Illinois — September 17. Visceral Adventure bonfire event (7PM).

Chicago, Illinois — September 18. Integrity Media Group event.

Peoria, Illinois — September 19. Gathering at a nearby horse farm.

Kansas City, Missouri — September 20. Joe’s BBQ with a theater impresario.

Council Grove, Kansas — September 21. Reading event at Carnegie Library (3PM).

Boulder, Colorado — September 23. Gathering at Bohemian Biergarten (2PM).

Pinedale, Wyoming — September 24. Gathering with locals.

Missoula, Montana — September 26. BBQ Gathering with locals. (12:00PM)

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — September 27. Breakfast. (TBD)

Portland, Oregon — September 28. Gathering at Dick’s Primal Kitchen (1:30PM).

Gresham, Oregon — September 28. Reading event at The Scout Wine Bar (6PM).

Medford, Oregon — September 29. Reading event at Barnes & Noble (6-8PM).

Ashland, Oregon — September 30. Gathering at The Noble Fox (6-10PM).

San Francisco, California — October 3. Reading event at Adobe Books (5:30-8PM).

Los Angeles, California — October 6-8. Meetings with locals.

Sedona, Arizona — October 9. (TBD)

Santa Fe, New Mexico — October 10. Gathering with locals.

Santa Fe, New Mexico — October 11. Reading event at Club Paradiso (12-2PM)

Austin, Texas — October 13. Gathering with locals.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — October 14. Town Hall at Louisiana State University .

New Orleans, Louisiana — October 15-18. Meetings with locals.

Oxford, Mississippi — October 20. Event at Ole Miss: University of Mississippi .

Tennessee — October 21. (TBD)

Bakersville, North Carolina — October 22. Gathering with locals.

Washington, DC — October 24. A visit with FIRE .

Greenwich, CT — October 27. Town-hall event at St. Mary Church (4-7PM).

Kensington, NH — October 28. Gathering at Crows’ Feat Farm (4PM).

P.S. Heartfelt apologies to those who tried to meet up with me at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadephia. I was shattered with jet lag and sleep deprivation and couldn’t make it to that one.

The America Road Trip Project is made possible by generous contributions from Peter LaTona, Harley Lennon Squires, Ralph A. Korpman, M.D., Debbie Lerman, Sasha Latypova, Integrity Media Group, several anonymous contributors, and donations from readers.

Photos: Hugo Fernandez, Professor of Fine Art and Photography, LaGuardia Community College, CUNY, Long Island City, New York, USA