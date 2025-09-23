Here’s your Week Two Update on the America Road Trip project.

Week Two isn’t done yet, but this is my opportunity to bang out an update before we head up into Wyoming and Montana. I’m recuperating from the last few days on the road at a beautiful home in Estes Park, Colorado, where the weather sucks currently.

We tore-ass across the Great Plains yesterday and made it here circa dinnertime. I’m banging this update out quickly before we run down to Boulder to a gathering at the Bohemian Biergarten this afternoon. Tomorrow we’re off to Pinedale, Wyoming.

As I mentioned in my last update …

I’m going to try to publish one update per week, “try” being the key term. Some idiot booked an extremely demanding itinerary for us, so we’re tear-assing across the USA in our Cerulean Stallion, mostly with the top down, the effect of which is kind of like riding in a convection oven going eighty miles an hour past semis driven by Adderall crazed truckers maniacally swerving from lane to lane for no apparent reason for five or six hours a day, and then gathering with people wherever we land, and getting up the next day and doing it again.

… which means you’ll have to wait for the book to get the details on all the places we’re visiting and the people we’re talking to. In the meantime, these updates are going to be mostly visual. Here comes Update No. 2.

After our adventures in Chicago, we had a lovely gathering at a beautiful horse farm in an undisclosed location outside of Peoria, Illinois. Hugo made a new friend …

The next day, we tore-ass down to Joe’s BBQ in Kansas City …

Where we met with my dear old friend and partner in theatrical thought crime, John Clancy …

And then spent the night in this luxurious crackhouse motel off I-70 …

Our accommodations in Council Grove, Kansas, the following day were much better.

And we did a lively reading/discussion event at Council Grove’s Carnegie Library. The next morning, it was off across the Great Plains to Colorado. The storm hit just as we were driving into the mountains …

By the time we reached our destination, I was, well, as you see …

OK, that’s it. I’m out of time. We have to head down to Boulder for our next gathering.

If you want to follow our adventures and stay up to date on our itinerary, follow me on Substack Notes. And here’s our full itinerary again …

New York City — September 11. Kick off at George’s and 9/11 Memorial (1-3PM).

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — September 12. Lunch at Pat’s King of Steaks (1PM).

Washington, DC — September 13. Reading/discussion at The Big Board (7-9PM).

Hillsboro, West Virginia — September 14. Event at The Levels Depot (4:30PM).

Cincinnati, Ohio — September 16. Gathering at Madtree Oakley Taproom (7:30PM).

Chicago, Illinois — September 17. Visceral Adventure bonfire event (7PM).

Chicago, Illinois — September 18. Integrity Media Group event.

Peoria, Illinois — September 19. Gathering at a nearby horse farm.

Kansas City, Missouri — September 20. Joe’s BBQ with a theater impresario.

Council Grove, Kansas — September 21. Reading event at Carnegie Library (3PM).

Boulder, Colorado — September 23. Gathering at Bohemian Biergarten (2PM).

Pinedale, Wyoming — September 24. Gathering with locals.

Missoula, Montana — September 26. BBQ Gathering with locals. (12:00PM)

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — September 27. Breakfast. (TBD)

Portland, Oregon — September 28. Gathering at Dick’s Primal Kitchen (1:30PM).

Gresham, Oregon — September 28. Reading event at The Scout Wine Bar (6PM).

Medford, Oregon — September 29. Reading event at Barnes & Noble (6-8PM).

Ashland, Oregon — September 30. Gathering at The Noble Fox (6-10PM).

San Francisco, California — October 3. Reading event at Adobe Books (5:30-8PM).

Los Angeles, California — October 6-8. Meetings with locals.

Sedona, Arizona — October 9. (TBD)

Santa Fe, New Mexico — October 10. Gathering with locals.

Santa Fe, New Mexico — October 11. Reading event at Club Paradiso (12-2PM)

Austin, Texas — October 13. Gathering with locals.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — October 14. Town Hall at Louisiana State University .

New Orleans, Louisiana — October 15-18. Meetings with locals.

Oxford, Mississippi — October 20. Event at Ole Miss: University of Mississippi .

Tennessee — October 21. (TBD)

Bakersville, North Carolina — October 22. Gathering with locals.

Washington, DC — October 24. A visit with FIRE .

Greenwich, CT — October 27. Town-hall event at St. Mary Church (4-7PM).

Kensington, NH — October 28. Gathering at Crows’ Feat Farm (4PM).

P.S. You can support the America Road Trip Project via Freefunder:

The America Road Trip Project is made possible by generous contributions from Peter LaTona, Harley Lennon Squires, Ralph A. Korpman, M.D., Debbie Lerman, Sasha Latypova, Integrity Media Group, several anonymous contributors, and donations from readers.

Photos: Hugo Fernandez, Professor of Fine Art and Photography, LaGuardia Community College, CUNY, Long Island City, New York, USA