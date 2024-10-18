Thank you.

Each and everyone of you who has contributed to my “legal defense fund.”

Seriously, I am overwhelmed by your generosity, and your commitment to the fight to defend our right to freedom of speech … or at least to throwing a monkey wrench into the gears of the Machine that is carrying out the current global crackdown on dissent.

I wish I could write to everyone of you personally and thank you, but there are far too many of you. So, please accept this post as an expression of my heartfelt gratitude.

Your donations are going to cover the costs of preparing our complaint to Germany’s constitutional (i.e., supreme) court, the Bundesverfassungsgericht (which my attorney is, even as you read this, feverishly drafting), as well as the complaints he already sent to the appeals court that overturned my acquittal, the Kammergericht, and assorted other legal fees and costs, which could be significant, depending on how things turn out.

For example, if the Bundesverfassungsgericht refuses to hear my appeal, I’ll be sent back to the District Court (i.e., the Amtsgericht) that acquitted me in January for sentencing. I could be sentenced to up to three years in jail or fined tens of thousands of Euros. If the Bundesverfassungsgericht hears my appeal and rules against me, well, same thing. If the Bundesverfassungsgericht hears my appeal and rules in my favor, and overturns the Kammergericht’s overturning of my acquittal by the Amtsgericht, I’ll be sent back to the Amtsgericht for a new trial.

No, I’m not kidding.

Basically, if the German authorities want to keep torturing me, they can drag this out for quite a long time.

Fortunately, I have a couple things going for me.

One … you. Because of your generosity, the authorities have not been able to bankrupt me with legal costs. Contributions from readers like you have paid most of those costs.

Two … public opinion, which is shifting in Germany. Slowly. Gradually. But definitely shifting. The recent revelations in the Robert Koch-Institute Files (“RKI Files”) have had a lot to do with that, as have the rising number of adverse side effects caused by the “vaccines.” If you can read German, you can read this report in Multipolar. I have translated the lede for those who can’t.

“According to a representative survey, the number of critics of the Covid measures has increased significantly — apparently due in part to the publication of the RKI protocols. According to the survey, the number of vaccination side effects is much higher than previously admitted. Forty percent of those polled are now calling for an official inquiry, and twenty-nine percent are calling for legal investigations of the politicians responsible.”

That’s what I mean when I say that public opinion is shifting. It might not seem like much, and it is certainly not enough yet, but it is happening.

Of course, “the politicians responsible” have no intention of allowing investigations of their actions during 2020-2023. In fact, the Bundestag, i.e., the German parliament, just voted to prevent any such Aufarbeitung from taking place.

Nevertheless, the facts, or more of them, are gradually coming to light. And they are shifting public opinion. Yes, it is happening much too slowly, one inch, or centimeter, at a time, but it is happening.

When a German “paper of record” like Die Zeit publishes an extensive piece like this (i.e., not the standard hit-piece) about me and my case … well, that is a major shift.

None of which means that I’m going to win this legal battle. The odds are against me. But it doesn’t really matter whether I win or not, personally. What matters is drawing attention to what’s happening, not just to me, not just in Germany, but all throughout the West.

I wrote, in one of my 2020-2022 essays — I can’t remember which one at the moment — something about making the monster show itself. Because the new totalitarianism can’t afford to look like 20th-Century totalitarianism. It has to maintain a democratic facade, the appearance of operating according to “the rule of law.”

The only way I know to fight it is to make it drop the facade and show its ugly, fascist face. I think I’ve done a fairly good job of that here in Germany for the past year or so.

And that’s what my legal battle is really about, making the monster, the New Normal Reich, show itself as exactly what it is. Having faith enough in people — “the people” — to believe that this new totalitarianism is not what they want, or not what most of them want, at least not when they have to stare it in the face.

Thank you for making it possible for me to do that.

Thank you for your faith.