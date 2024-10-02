So, I’m rebooting my “legal defense fund.”

My original “legal defense fund” was set up in August of 2023, and I was overwhelmed by the generosity and support of my readers. Thank you, everyone who contributed to it back then! Your donations financed most of the costs of my legal battle thus far. I’m more grateful for that than you can probably imagine.

I’m rebooting my “legal defense fund” now because the next stage of that battle is taking the case to the German Constitutional Court (Bundesverfassungsgericht), i.e., Germany’s supreme court.

If, for some weird reason, you’re reading this, and have no idea what the legal battle I’m referring to is … well, you’ve got some catching up to do. You can do that on my Substack, or just put my name in a search engine. At this point, it has been reported on by the mainstream and alternative press in Germany, the USA, the UK, Australia, Switzerland, and probably some other countries I have forgotten or am not aware of.

Basically, it’s a freedom-of-speech case, and an abuse-of-the-legal-system case, and a criminalization-of-political-dissent case. Seriously, if you’re not already familiar with it, please become familiar with it. What is happening to me and others in Germany is not just happening in Germany. It’s happening all throughout the West.

If we do not defend our democratic rights, we are going to lose them. And then we will be very sorry. I’m not going to go on and on about that here. I’ve been going on about it for years. At this point, you either get it or you don’t. You either recognize what is happening or you don’t.

Petitioning the German Constitutional Court is probably going to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of €10,000 in legal fees. I’m going to do it no matter what, because I’ll be damned if I will give up my constitutional rights without a fight, but, if you can afford to help out, I will be extremely grateful. The precedent the German authorities are trying to establish in my case is a dangerous precedent, and, again, the result will resonate well beyond Germany.

Anyway, here are the details on how to donate to my rebooted “legal defense fund.”

If you’re in the USA, my brilliant cover artist and partner in thoughtcrime, Anthony Freda, has set up a Freefunder crowdfunding site.

Direct bank transfer. My details are:

Christopher Hopkins

IBAN: DE39 1007 0024 0111 9254 00

BIC/SWIFT: DEUTDEDBBER Deutsche Bank

Alexanderstraße 5

10178 Berlin

My PayPal. (I know, it’s PayPal. But there’s no Venmo in Europe.) A paid subscription to my Substack (currently $5/month, and there’s a flexible amount option which allows you to pay as much as you like).

If you’re just getting by or struggling financially, please don’t send me your money. I run my Substack on a “free-or-paid” subscription basis because I know that many of my regular readers can’t afford a paid subscription, and I have faith that readers who can afford one will voluntarily pay for one. That model has been working well so far.

The same logic applies to my “legal defense fund.” If you can’t afford to donate, there are other ways to help out, spreading the word about my case, and other cases like it, paying attention to and speaking out against the state and corporate censorship that is intensifying all over the world, recommending my Substack, books, etc., to friends, and sharing this post widely.

That’s it. I’ll be reporting on my day in Berlin Appellate Court soon, but I wanted to get this information out today, because people are already asking me how they can donate.

N.B. If you’re wondering why I put “legal defense fund” in scare quotes above, it’s to prevent the German authorities from bringing me up on fabricated fraud charges, as they have done to Michael Ballweg, who organized the big 2020 demo here in Berlin, after which the German authorities arrested him and imprisoned him for about nine months. The point being, if the balance of my “Legal Defense Fund” somehow ends up exceeding my legal costs at the end of the day (if ever that day should come), the surplus will be reallocated to my “Get the Hell out of New Normal Germany Fund,” or, in other words, will be considered to be general support of my writing projects.

I hope the above disclaimer will dissuade the New Normal German authorities from hauling me into criminal court again, or locking me up in prison for nine months, or whatever new tortures they might be considering.

Thank you for your support, and all best wishes from sunny New Normal Berlin!

CJ