CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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Todd Hayen, PhD, RP's avatar
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
Feb 4, 2024

Hey CJ, I just sent you a chunk of change through PayPal to go toward your heroic stance against tyranny. I have a substack as well, www.shrewviews.com, and so far I have given all of my proceeds to Druthers newspaper (an alt newspaper in Canada) and to you!! Hopefully, I will be giving more as time goes on.

I admire you, and your amazing work (which I see through your substack and also on OG where I also am published...an honour to be even remotely associated with you!) I wish you the best in continuing this fight and certainly wish you did not have to go through this. You are making a mark, at least they are trying to swat you!!

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The Standup Thinker's avatar
The Standup Thinker
Feb 4, 2024

Incredible article. Absolutely terrifying.

The minds of the enemy are so mediocre, their souls so small, it’s THAT reality that’s hard to grasp; and once grasped, hard to bear.

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