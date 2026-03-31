Photo: Eric Bauermeister

This will be a very brief update on my health and legal battles for subscribers. There won’t be any opining on Iran or Epstein or Trump or anyone or anything else.

First, my heartfelt thanks to all the paid subscribers who have hung in there with me during these last few months of non-activity. I’m extremely grateful for your support.

After undergoing a number of pre-op procedures (which were basically operations in themselves), I finally had the surgery I referred to in my previous post. It was not non-invasive. There were no robots. It was old-fashioned open surgery. They cut a 10-inch incision into my abdomen, pulled my guts out, chopped part of them out, and sutured them back together. They also took out my appendix, just for fun.

I hate posting the details of my personal life on the Internet. However, since many of you have asked, I’ll give you the broad strokes. It wasn’t cancer. They checked me for cancer six ways from Sunday. No cancer. I had a very bad case of diverticulitis, which had migrated from my colon to my bladder. My insides were a mess.

My recovery from the surgery, and the illness itself, and all the sleep deprivation and stress that went with it, is going to take a while. I hope you can hang in there a little longer. I’ll get back to publishing just as soon as I am able.

On the legal front, the Landgericht Berlin (essentially the Berlin State Superior Court) rejected my attorney’s objection to the police raid of my home on November 26 and motion to end the Berlin Prosecutor’s new investigation of me for the “crime” of writing, publishing, and promoting a book. So on it goes. Once again, we will be appealing to Germany’s supreme court, the Bundesverfassungsgericht, where a ruling on the constitutionality of my previous prosecution is still pending.

I would be lying if I told you that I am not worn down and utterly sick of this fight at this point, but I have no choice but to continue. I am also sick and tired of asking my readers for money. I hate asking for money, and I am so grateful for all the support I have received so far. So, if you are on a budget, please do not feel pressured to donate. That said, filing appeals with the Bundesverfassungsgericht isn’t cheap, even with the discount my lawyer gives me. If you’re swimming in disposable income and want to help, here are the options:

Direct bank transfer:

Christopher Hopkins

IBAN: DE39 1007 0024 0111 9254 00

BIC/SWIFT: DEUTDEDBBER Deutsche Bank

Alexanderstraße 5

10178 Berlin

My PayPal. (I know, it’s PayPal. But there’s no Venmo in Europe.) A paid subscription to my Substack (currently $5/month, and there’s a flexible amount option which allows you to pay as much as you like).

That’s the news for now. I’ll be back in business as soon as I can.

Oh, yeah, and … that scary Brutalist building in the photo above is the hospital in Berlin where I had my surgery. I kid you not.