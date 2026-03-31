CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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CJ Hopkins
Apr 1

I don't have the energy to respond to everyone individually at the moment, so I hope folks see this comment ... thank you so much for your support! It means more to me than you probably imagine.

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Robert Auld
Mar 31

I had very similar surgery--removal of part of the colon and the appendix, due to severe diverticulitis--about 27 years ago. It took awhile to recover, but I did make a full recovery. Just be patient and let your body heal.

Sorry to hear about the stupid prosecutions. You will just have to outlive the bastards.

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