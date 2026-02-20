CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
Feb 20

Wish you all the best---take it easy and shall hear from you soon!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Tingen's avatar
Paul Tingen
Feb 20

Wishing you the very best CJ. Once I fell out of the mainstream story around Covid, you've been an inspiration for me, and I'm sure you'll be again. Thank you for that, and take care!

Reply
Share
218 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CJ Hopkins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture