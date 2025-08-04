Here’s one for all you dystopian fiction fans.

I don’t usually send out posts of the interviews I do via email—I just stick them in the Interviews/Press section of my Substack—but I wanted to send this one out, because it’s a lovely reading of a chapter from my dystopian novel Zone 23 by Brent Robison of The Strange Recital podcast. Brent and Tom Newton are writers in upstate New York. They have been doing The Strange Recital, “a podcast about fiction that questions the nature of reality,” for quite a while now. They are a class act.

A brief interview with me follows Brent’s reading.

You can listen to Episode 25081 here …

Episodes page: https://thestrangerecital.com/index.php/episodes/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheStrangeRecital/

Libsyn: https://thestrangerecital.libsyn.com/zone-23

Or on the YouTube …

The new Arcade Publishing edition of Zone 23 is available wherever books are sold.

“ Zone 23 is a razor-sharp, painfully hilarious satire on a future society in which authoritarianism rules beneath the mask of peace. It’s full of heart, humanity, humour and riotous defiance. As a warning and provocation it sits alongside the literary sci-fi classics by Vonnegut, Bradbury and Pynchon.” —Ewan Morrison, author of For Emma