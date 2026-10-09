A conversation with Tucker Carlson in October 2026, in advance of the publication of the second edition of The Rise of the New Normal Reich: Consent Factory Essays, Vol. III (2020-2021) by Skyhorse Publishing, Inc. under its Tucker Carlson Books imprint.
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Loved the interview! I’ve followed you here for a while now, but it was great to get a synopsis of your story and also to understand from a broad perspective how Germany handled the plandemic compared to other countries. Regarding your assessment of how it is that “good people” bent the knee to authoritarianism, I would add that there was much more than self/family-preservation at work. The impact of our desire to conform to social mores on human behavior is tremendous. The Asch conformity experiments in the 1950s illustrate the extremes to which people will go to conform. Pathetic but sadly true and attributed to the evolutionary need to be an accepted member of the “tribe” lest we be ostracized and starve or get eaten by the saber toothed tiger ;-P
On a related but separate note, I am glad that you and Tucker spoke of the criminalization of speech and prayer in the UK, which is completely out of control and of Julian Assange’s imprisonment under extreme conditions without any charges brought. Infuriating. The number of people who buy the government narrative surrounding that story is shocking.
Good luck in your ongoing legal case. I am buying and promoting your book so that the income generated may contribute to your defense.