CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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AMANDA LARSON's avatar
AMANDA LARSON
1d

CJ, I don't even know what to say. The reality of life in the modern world (that your situation clearly proves) is still so new, so sharp-edged. It's painful to hear about the this ridiculous judgment, and also to understand that the majority of people refuse to see and address what is happening right under their noses.

Believe me, I'm sending about a mountain of light to you and your wife. I know there are those who will say that's bullshit sentiment, but I disagree. In spite of what is happening in the faltering democracies of the world, we still have our power, our human power to care deeply about fellow travelers on the Earth. I hope that you are at least out of danger as regards imprisonment, and I also want to tell you that I will keep up my subscription no matter what. It isn't much, but if a lot of us do the same, it adds up.

Your courage is kind of rare these days, you know. It is noted by many.

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Crapp's avatar
Crapp
1d

Man it’s nice to hear it reiterated. Political analysis these days, even the relatively sharp stuff, resembles sports commentary more and more. It’s this angle vs that angle, none of which point to the beating heart of this whole shit show. Just matches and tournaments of argument and counter argument arguing various flavours of the same shitty drink instead of ordering a different drink. I suspect there must be some sense of relief from the closure, even unfavourable as it is.

I hope it gives you some space to recover :)

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