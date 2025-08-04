Share this postCJ HopkinsThe New Speech Rules | Previously Prohibited Episode 36Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreInterviews/PressThe New Speech Rules | Previously Prohibited Episode 36CJ HopkinsAug 04, 2025Share this postCJ HopkinsThe New Speech Rules | Previously Prohibited Episode 36Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareA talk with Jenin Younes and Mel on the Previously Prohibited podcast in April 2025.SubscribeShare this postCJ HopkinsThe New Speech Rules | Previously Prohibited Episode 36Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare