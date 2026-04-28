CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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Yvonne's avatar
Yvonne
4h

Oh man, this is great writing, great revelations and truthful. It's so important that you and Hugo DO have these differences between you -after 50 years friendship- as you set forth to confront the GREAT DIVIDE you are trying to understand (bridge?) for the eventual benefit of "we the people". I appreciate so much that you are so courageous and direct AND a great satirist/talent. Absolutely invaluable documentary genius. So glad you are around and not pulling any punches. BRAVO!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

Obey or be ostracized! New world order.

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