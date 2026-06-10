CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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Martin Ashton's avatar
Martin Ashton
7d

It's a curious thing ... in a world of AI and post-truth, nobody seems to care for either literature or a different perspective. It feels to me as though an era is passing, that era where we were comfortable living inside of someone else's opinions, never threatened, often amused or delighted by the simple audacity of the freedom it gave. Now it seems to be "well, if you don't believe exactly what I believe then you must be my most absolute, diabolical enemy". Society has become so boring and constrained. Books and people are either banned or censored for the very things that were once venerated - a different opinion. However, this will change. Mr. Hopkins, your record is very important for future generations, you know, the ones who have abandoned AI and just want a good read.

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John O’Neil's avatar
John O’Neil
7d

I support you, Mr. Hopkins, and not just because I largely agree with you. Your voice is important, to me and so many others, not that I purport to speak for them. Your writing and thought have inspired me in so many ways, put into words things I recognized from an early age. My oppositional defiance, born out of a Irish/Scotch working class heritage, and expressed through sarcasm, punk rock and fanzine screeds, is how I approach your work. And mine. The dogmatic thought among the audience for the latest and greatest of new thought, or old thought, or whatever the political arm of the entertainment industry calls it, repels me. It's all performative, my identity depends on it. We have always been at war with East Asia.

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