CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin's avatar
Martin
3d

Truth is not the opposite of lies, it is independent of lies and deception.

We need to focus on truth and beauty in the world (not on the lies in the world) in order to be able to comprehend the truth:

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there is any virtue, and if there is any praise, think on these things. Those things, which you have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace will be with you.

(Philippians 4:4-9)

May the God of peace and truth be with you all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
3d

If Trump is batshit crazy, what is Ilan Omarr? What is Maxine Waters? What is Liz Cheney? What is Nancy Pelosi? What is Merrick Garland? What is John Brenner?

I try to spread my intolerance around: There are few people in DC that I can tolerate, and I see no reason to differentiate between whether the batshit crazy people are democrat or republican.

Still, I support the right of any of these clowns to shoot off their mouth. If they can be silenced, then I can be silenced. And I refuse to be silenced. Whatever AfD is or isn't is up to me decide for myself, not to be told what they are by people have even less veracity than they do.

Thye enemy of my enemy is not necessarily my friend. But they might be a very necessary ally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 replies by CJ Hopkins and others
185 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CJ Hopkins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture