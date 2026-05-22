CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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Al X. Griz's avatar
Al X. Griz
May 22Edited

I drove three-hours through some isolated, breathtaking forest scenery to meet and listen to CJ. I met gregarious Harley and his wonderful, spiritual mother and enjoyed give and take from a surprisingly well-informed crowd inside that tent in this rugged, remote state. Hugo took a lot of pics as well. I bought CJ’s latest book, and we had a deep fifteen-minute discussion about our personal plights in this (getting more bizarre by the day) new world. I expressed my concerns he would be returning to Germany, as I had departed crazy California for good after some horrendous experiences during the plandemic exercise there and remain thankful I got out.

CJ, thanks for the memories of a great day, and I wish you a full recovery to your full feisty self. I look forward to reading “Strangers in a Strange Homeland”, which from the excerpts promises a spicy, mesmerizing page-turning account of what has become a bewildering, perilous country to this old timer. Keep charging!

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
May 22

The problem with "dog rape" is that it could trigger Monkey Pox. 🐵🐕 Especially, since Hantavirus lost its momentum.

But then again, Ebola is always ever-present in the

background...😷

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