CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CJ Hopkins's avatar
CJ Hopkins
2dEdited

I see that a number of readers are writing in and urging me to talk to people outside the big cities. Thanks, I understand your concern. However, if you reflect on our route, you will see that many non-urban areas exist between the cities listed. As I tried to make clear in my update, we plan to stop there, in those non-urban areas, and try to talk to people. But I do not have any contacts in those non-urban areas, so that makes it difficult to plan a route based on them. The cities on our route will get us from place to place. America is there, in those cities, and in the non-urban areas between those cities. If you live in one of those non-urban areas and want to arrange a gathering, please let me know. (See, e.g., Roger Mitchell's kind offer to help us out in Western Montana below. Harley Lennon Squires invited us to Hillsboro, West Virginia, which I believe is relatively non-urban. A kind gentlemen just wrote to invite us to a horse farm outside Peoria, which I would love to do instead of visiting dead writers' graves in St. Louis. That is how we are connecting with people in non-urban areas, i.e., by people responding to my requests for invitations and help making those connections.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
2d

CJ, I noticed you don't have anything lined up for Big Sky Country, so I would like to recommend a course of action.

I live in western Montana, about 30 miles south of Missoula. One of my good friends, Dan Shumway, owns and operates a local digital radio station, BBR Radio, and does interviews with people from all over the world, including some famous ones. He has worked for years as a reporter with KLA-TV, which you may recognize since it is headquartered in Germany. I am sure he would jump at the chance to sit down with you for a little while if you have time while in this area. I will mention this to him as well.

If this appeals to you, please reply to this comment and I will begin to put it together. It would be a pleasure for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by CJ Hopkins
132 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CJ Hopkins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture