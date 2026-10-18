CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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CJ Hopkins
Oct 18

Apologies! In my haste, I screwed up the date of my sentencing hearing. It is October 26, not 28. It's corrected above, and I'll post more details before the day.

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Zuu - Radio Free Amerika's avatar
Zuu - Radio Free Amerika
Oct 18

You mock the real issue... which is the murderous Israeli regime and the forsaken people of Gaza and Palestine who are under the rubble or else living on top of it in a dehumanized hell. Perhaps your next piece will talk about how Gazans have dehumanized themselves to fool everyone into thinking there's a genocide happening to them?

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