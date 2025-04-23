I need your help.

I have an opportunity to thoroughly piss off the German Thought Police.

And I need your help to do that.

My latest collection of Consent Factory Essays, Fear and Loathing in the New Normal Reich, will be released next Tuesday, April 29. This will slightly piss off the German Thought Police. But I want to thoroughly piss off the German Thought Police.

As I’m sure you’re aware, the German Thought Police are prosecuting me as a hate criminal because I tweeted the cover artwork of my previous collection of Consent Factory Essays, The Rise of the New Normal Reich, and because I opposed the “Covid measures,” and because I compared them (i.e., the German Thought Police, not the “Covid measures”) to the Nazis.

I documented my Kafkaesque prosecution in several of the essays in this new book, which also features a Foreword by Matt Taibbi, which will also piss off the German Thought Police. But not as much as I want to piss off the German Thought Police. I want to piss them off thoroughly.

And so I’m asking you to help me do that.

You can help me do that by pre-ordering the book this week, or by purchasing your copy on Tuesday, the day of its release. If enough of my readers do that, the various companies and organizations that track and report book sales will take note of that, and the launch of the book will be a success, and it might even garner a bit of press. That will enable me and the Skyhorse Publishing publicity team to make a bit more noise about the book and shine a bit more light on what is going on in Germany.

If that happens, it will thoroughly piss off the German Thought Police.

On top of which, you will have my new book. It’s a rather handsome hardcover book, published by Skyhorse Publishing. The cover artwork is designed by Anthony Freda. Matt Taibbi was kind enough to write the Foreword. In addition to what we thought were the best of my essays from 2022-2024—covering my prosecution, the rise of the Musk Cult, war in Ukraine and Gaza, and sundry other topics, I have also included a big fat juicy introductory essay, as I always do for these essay collections.

Plus, you will have the secret satisfaction of knowing that you helped me thoroughly piss off the German Thought Police, who, it goes without saying, are not going to be happy about this book, which documents their absurd totalitarian behavior in detail.

I’m curious to see whether they can come up with an excuse to ban this one, as they did the previous one. They do not appear to have come up with one yet. The book is available from most of the big German bookstores, i.e., Dussmann, Hugendubel, etc.

And it is available elsewhere in the world from most fine booksellers, i.e., Bookshop, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Blackwell’s, Indigo, Apple Books, etc. Or you can buy it at your local independent bookshop, assuming you still have one of those.

Wherever you buy it, if you do it within the next week or so, there is a good chance it will thoroughly piss off the German Thought Police. It also might make it a bit more difficult for the Bundesverfassungsgericht (i.e., the German supreme court) to refuse to consider my appeal or uphold my ridiculous “hate crime” conviction.

One has to assume that, at some point, the German authorities will get tired of being portrayed in the international press as a bunch of totalitarian fanatics.

P.S. If you are one of the many readers who contributed to my “legal defense fund” or have otherwise supported me in my ongoing battle with the German Thought Police, thank you! I am more grateful for your support than you will ever know.