CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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CJ Hopkins
1h

I hope people will read this comment ... I just want to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me over the past four years during this first prosecution, with money to help cover my legal expenses, or just with words of support. It means the world to me, more than you probably imagine. I'm not that important, but I know my case is one example of what's happening to all of us, everywhere, and that by supporting me, with donations, or subscriptions, or just by spreading the word, you are fighting back against it. It doesn't matter whether you agree with my views on everything, or anyone else's views on everything. If we lose our right to speak, we are irrevocably fucked. Thank you, all of you, for your engagement.

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Joop van Nimwegen's avatar
Joop van Nimwegen
4h

CJ you are a true Hero!

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