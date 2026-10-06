CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
Oct 6

I thought it was one of the best interviews I've seen you do C.J. If anyone had told me 6 years ago you and Tucker would see "eye to eye" on as many things as you did - I would have thought them daft. But between TDS, and covid, and now Ukraine and Gaza and the obvious complete corruption and moral bankruptcy of both political parties - the old "left" vs "right" stuff seems to have receded into the rear view mirror for many of us - and we find commonality where we can. Good on both of you. And Tucker reprinting a new edition of your book? I mean you couldn't make that up.

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Amking's avatar
Amking
Oct 6

CJ, you appear very relaxed, clear minded, and energetic. I hope this apparent vitality reveals a good recovery from your ailments. ❤ This is an excellent interview! So glad you did this.

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