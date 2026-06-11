CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Slamy's avatar
Slamy
6d

“…so now I have to go back to the court that acquitted me to be sentenced for the crime I didn’t commit.”

Straight out of Kafka.

Reply
Share
6 replies
JdL's avatar
JdL
6d

Wow, Germany has a more idiotic government than America, and that's really saying something!

Reply
Share
3 replies
103 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CJ Hopkins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture