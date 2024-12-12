This is just a quick bit of good news.

And, OK, I confess, it’s also an attempt to stop the flood of unsubscriptions that have been pouring in recently, as they always do if I fail to publish for a couple of weeks.

If your finger is poised over that “unsubscribe” button … well, please hold on, because I’ll be publishing my final column of 2024 soon — my customary “Year of” column — I swear I will, barring an act of God. Give me just another few days.

And I’ll explain why I’ve been so quiet recently. But, first, let me tell you the news.

The news is that my next collection of essays will published by Skyhorse Publishing in April. It will include a foreword by Matt Taibbi, and a big fat introductory essay by me, which won’t be available online, or anywhere else.

Here’s the cover, designed, as ever, by my partner in thoughtcrime, Anthony Freda.

If you’ve been wondering why I’ve been kind of quiet for the past few weeks, well, that is why. I’ve been composing that big fat introductory essay, and polishing up the other essays in the book, and asking good people to say good things about it, and me, so that Skyhorse can use their quotes to encourage you to buy the book, which is available for pre-ordering from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, Indiebound, Dussmann, if you live in Germany, and wherever else quality books are sold.

Here are some of the good things those good people have said so far …

“C. J. Hopkins is our modern Jeremiah. No other prophet has described the strategies or predicted the perils of the emerging totalitarianism with such persistence and eloquence.”

—Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



“C. J. Hopkins is the modern Western version of a Samizdat writer, i.e., a forbidden wit who loudly says things that are obvious but Not Spoken Of in officialdom. Probably this is not a profitable life choice, but it is a hilarious enterprise, and his furious columns have increasingly become required reading as “normal” media discourse strays further and further from reality.”

—Matt Taibbi



‟Reading these pages is like sitting with Hopkins and Kafka as they humorously compare their stories. Thank you, C. J., for making the madness of recent years a bit easier.”

—Gavin de Becker, bestselling author of The Gift of Fear



“C. J. Hopkins is a stone-cold hero. Remember that picture taken in Germany in the 1930s of the one guy not doing the Nazi salute while everyone surrounding him is? That’s C. J. Hopkins.”

—Toby Young, director of the Free Speech Union, editor in chief of Daily Sceptic, and associate editor of The Spectator



‟This book is a must read. C. J,’s journey through the German legal system is a breathtaking commentary on bureaucratic excess. The most benign allusion to historical iconography becomes a delusional pursuit of the author by the legal system. The totalitarian impulse seems to be alive and well.”

—Drew Pinsky, MD



‟We live in a dark age. Oppression sucks the oxygen from our days with ill-intended interruptions and interventions. And then, marvelously, in marches C. J. Hopkins with his verbal light saber signing the air with honor. And our belly laughs bring back the oxygen and we can breathe again.”

—Catherine Austin Fitts, the Solari Report



‟Do you like thinking? Being challenged? We all should desire this, and hence treasure intellectuals like C. J. Hopkins who dissent from prescribed orthodoxies. And yet our times brand such people as ‘Enemies of the State’ and try to silence them. Thank goodness for this man and his publisher: together they are working to save freedom.”

—Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute



“Not every writer is persecuted by their government. Fewer have the courage to stand up to their persecutors and risk jail time and financial ruin. C. J. Hopkins paid the price to vindicate his right to speak and write freely. The words in these pages represent his brave acts of protest and defiance.”

—Nico Perrino, executive vice president of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression



‟Hopkins’s writing on the New Normal Reich is a beacon of light, humour, and grace in these dark times. If I had to don a beret and head to the bunkers for a revolution, I’d want C. J. by my side. Buy this book for your ‘not awake’ friends and family if you want them to understand what we will lose when the censorship gates slam fully shut on free thought.”

—Trish Wood, award-winning investigative journalist and host of Trish Wood Is Critical Podcast

If you’re overwhelmed with holiday shopping and don’t want to have to deal with pre-ordering the book, no worries, I’ll be shamelessly promoting it next Spring in the run-up to its publication, as will the good folks at Skyhorse Publishing.

That’s it. That’s the news. Now, I need to get back to the manuscript, and then to that end-of-year column. I’m going to try like hell to get it done before Christmas.

Hang in there with me if you possibly can.

All best, as ever, from sunny New Normal Berlin,

CJ