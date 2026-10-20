Berlin-Moabit Lehrter Straße Prison: Frank Falla Archive

On Monday, October 26, I will return to the court where I was originally acquitted to be sentenced for a crime I didn’t commit. The public and press are cordially invited.

Amtsgericht Tiergarten (District Court)

Strafgericht (Criminal Court)

Room A862, 3rd Floor

Turmstraße, 10548 Berlin

Monday, October 26, 10:45 a.m.

I recently published a timeline of events in my case, so I won’t rehash the whole four-year saga here. The short version is, back in 2022, I published a book—a collection of my essays documenting the totalitarian actions of governments throughout the West during 2020-2021. The German authorities did not appreciate that, so they banned the book in Germany, and prosecuted me for “disseminating propaganda, the contents of which are intended to further the aims of a former National Socialist organization,” a violation of Section 86(a) of the German Criminal Code, which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

The pretext for my first indictment was two tweets I tweeted in 2022, which featured the cover artwork of the book. That is the crime I will be sentenced for on Monday. I was recently indicted again on a new charge, this time for publishing and promoting the book, and my apartment was raided and searched by armed police in connection with this new indictment.

That’s the short version. For further details, please refer to the aforementioned piece. Here it is …

Seriously, if you happen to be in Berlin on Monday, feel free to come and observe my sentencing. I’m sure the court will welcome the public’s interest in its application of justice in my case.

Members of the German mainstream press are likewise welcome to come and watch me be punished for likening the authorities to the Nazis (instead of likening the AfD or Russia to the Nazis, which the German mainstream press and German authorities have done repeatedly, and which, of course, is not a crime).

But I’ll understand if the mainstream press can’t make it to my sentencing hearing on Monday. A lot of journalists are busy covering the “Sally Rooney fake book ban” story. If you haven’t been following that … well, it’s kind of huge.

What happened is, Rooney and her publisher, Faber Books, withdrew her books from distribution in the UK, and then launched a massive PR campaign to fool people into believing that her books are now banned. They aren’t, and, as far as I know, Sally isn’t being criminally prosecuted for anything, and the police haven’t raided her home, but … whatever. It’s not like facts really matter anymore.

Actually, this just occurred to me … you know what I should do? I should get in touch with my publisher, Skyhorse Publishing, and ask them to withdraw the second edition of the book the German authorities banned (i.e., they banned the first edition, which I published myself), and get their publicity people to pump out a press release claiming that the German authorities forced me to “effectively ban” my own book … except that might get too confusing for people, because that is actually what happened to the first edition, which had already been banned by the German authorities (i.e., really banned, not pretend “banned,” like Rooney’s books). Also, my case doesn’t have anything to do with Israel or the Palestinians, so I doubt that Skyhorse’s publicity department would be able to foment the kind of mindless fanaticism that Rooney’s fake book ban has.

Oh, and speaking of the second edition of the book, the release date has been pushed back a week … something about booksellers not having enough stock to satisfy all the pre-orders that came in after my recent appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show.

It’s only a slight delay, though, nothing to freak out about, and you can still pre-order it from Barnes & Noble, Amazon, or Bookshop, or your local bookstore, assuming you still have a local bookstore. Or you can buy it right now from Tucker Carlson Books.

And, OK, if you want to hear the weirdest thing, the new second edition is currently available in Germany from most German booksellers. Which means that I am under criminal indictment for publishing the first edition of a book, the second edition of which is being advertised and sold throughout Germany.

Yes, it’s a funny old world.