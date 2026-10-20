CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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Kimpeccable's avatar
Kimpeccable
7d

Dear CJ, what a weird twist of fate that what happened to you has become a real life satire. I know phrase has been beaten to death but I can't help myself: you can't make this shit up. I'm glad you had the chance to tell your side of it on Tucker which must have irritated the German authorities to no end. Four years of harassment for telling the truth: the length the state will go to to make an example of someone who disobeys. I'm sorry for your troubles which no one should have to undergo, especially a writer blowing the whistle on despotism. I hope this terrible saga ends with a milder conclusion. I have faith you will prevail! Best wishes.

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Unjabbed Mick (UK)'s avatar
Unjabbed Mick (UK)
7d

So, Germany is now as corrupt and communist as the UK, Canada have proven to be.

This sounds like a mirror image of false charges created to silence us truth tellers because w are a nuisance to their WEF promoted New World order!

We must not tell the truth as it will be regarded as Treason or undermining of our Governments.

Sounds like the same false bully-boy tactics they're using on Reiner Fuellmich???

Unjabbed Mick (We live longer! - ooops!, I've just committed TREASON again!

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