CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
1h

I'm so glad I remembered not to drink anything while reading your columns, CJ, as this sentence would have splattered my monitor and any nearby kitties:

"Perhaps I need to put it bold typeface and use ALL CAPS (e.g., NAZIS = BAD!), or add little anti-Nazi emojis, or something."

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Carlos's avatar
Carlos
1h

Fuck the Man ( aka - Globocap and totalitarian technocrats everywhere). You'd make hippies ( the ones from the 70s) proud.

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