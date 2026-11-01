Here we go again.

The second edition of The Rise of the New Normal Reich: Consent Factory Essays, Vol. III (2020-2021), published by Tucker Carlson Books, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, will be released on November 3, so I need to do a little book promotion.

Before I do that, though, I need to publish a totally unnecessary and incredibly stupid disclaimer, for the benefit of the German authorities.

I need to do that so that maybe they won’t send another squad of armed police to raid my apartment and intimidate me and my wife, as they did in November of last year. I don’t think they can indict me again—I’m already under indictment for publishing, distributing, and promoting the out-of-print self-published first edition of the book—but, at this point, who knows? Maybe they’ll charge me with “attempted advertising.”

In any event, here’s that incredibly stupid disclaimer. I’m sorry it’s so stupid, but the German authorities are pretending to be cognitively-challenged persons, who don’t understand how analogies work, so I need to spell everything out for them.

DISCLAIMER: Please note that neither the cover design of my book, The Rise of the New Normal Reich: Consent Factory Essays, Vol. III (2020-2021), nor any of its textual or visual content, is intended to promote, or in any way support or condone, or minimize the horribleness of, the actions or views of the former National Socialist German Workers’ Party, commonly known as “the Nazis.” The Nazis were bad. Very bad. They started a war, and killed a lot of people. They were megalomaniacs, and anti-Semites, and psychopathic racists, and were otherwise generally unpleasant. I am against that sort of thing. When, whether in the textual content of the aforementioned book or in any of the book’s internal or external visual elements, reference is made to the Nazis, or when individuals, governments, and other entities are likened or compared to the Nazis—whether directly or indirectly—such references and comparisons are made under the assumption that (a) most everyone agrees that the Nazis were bad, and (b) most everyone who is not a cognitively-challenged person understands how analogies work (i.e., you don’t liken or compare something you disapprove of to something you approve of and want to promote, unless you’re an idiot, as it defeats the whole purpose of your analogy).

I’m not sure that’s clear enough, but it will have to do for now. Perhaps I need to put it in bold type and use ALL CAPS (e.g., NAZIS = BAD!), or add little anti-Nazi emojis, or something.

Anyway, the new second edition of the book will be out on Tuesday in the USA and in Europe. It will be released in the UK in January.

My heartfelt thanks to everyone who has already pre-ordered a copy!

If you haven’t, I hope you will. If you already have a copy of the first edition, you may want to shrink-wrap it and stow it away somewhere safe, and buy a copy of the new second edition. I recently saw where someone on French Amazon was trying to sell a copy of the first edition for €2,000, which I thought was kind of excessive, but I don’t want to question the free market or anything.

Seriously, though, please buy the new second edition. Tucker’s foreword is excellent, and I wrote a brief introduction, and cleaned up a few ellipses, but otherwise it’s the same as the first edition. Basically, it’s an as-it-happened record of the the events of 2020-2021, extensively footnoted with citations … essentially a history book. It might be useful to have around to remind yourself—or some of your friends and relatives— what actually happened during the Covid era, most of which has been memory-holed over the past four years. Not to mention that, if the launch of the second edition goes well, that will annoy the hell out of the German authorities.

And, okay, here’s the weirdest thing.

The second edition is available from all the usual major booksellers, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, etc., and directly from Tucker Carlson Books, or you can order it at your local bookshop … including in Germany, at the moment at least.

That’s right, the German authorities are currently prosecuting me for publishing the first edition of a book—a book which they banned, and sent a squad of armed police to search my home for—the second edition of which is widely available in Germany.

I assume they just haven’t gotten around to banning it yet … I’ll keep you posted.