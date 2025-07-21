CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanita's avatar
Amanita
2d

I hope you drive through Mendocino County, where I live. Interesting because for so many years it thrived on the weed economy but has now been hollowed out economically by cannabis legalization. California is interesting in its contradictions - dystopian and too expensive to live a comfortable life but excruciatingly beautiful and hard to leave.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
M B's avatar
M B
2d

Reminds me of The Air Conditioned Nightmare by Henry Miller. Will be fantastic to compare perspectives of the US 80 years apart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CJ Hopkins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture