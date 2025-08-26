CJ Hopkins

June frances
Aug 26

I love that you have no “side” no ideology no political agenda. I too am of this awareness and am very fond of the way you think and behave. (I love zone 23). Too bad so many folks like to be on a side which to me is cowardly. And your sarcasm is part of your appeal to me. Thanks for being.

June Frances

Truman Verdun
Aug 26Edited

The very best of luck with your road trip; may the road rise to meet you, etc. A mindful drive through -- and pause in -- the Texas flood country (Kerr County, etc.) will surely be a worthy eyeful and earful as a vast area unites to rebuild after the devastating July 4 floods. (July 4th...) Such community rebuilding in the aftermath of tragedy represents the best of America -- and the best of human beings wherever they might be. In Austin you will hear opinions about America; in the flood zone you will hear stories and see (and photograph) action.

Re your three theories, I imagine that each (or none) might apply to some subscribers, and as another reader here (John Reed) suggests, there might have also been a backdoor pruning of your numbers (it happens elsewhere: e.g., YouTube); let's call that Theory 4.

Then there is also the very common sense, neutral, and non-personal Theory 5 that some readers are tapped out, or recently unemployed, or otherwise financially distressed and need to pull back on some of their subs--no matter how much they might even like the writer. If people are hard pressed to pay the rent and feed their kids, what must they do? The answer is obvious. Not everything is personal after all. Entropy is an equal opportunity agent of erosion.

Again, all the best and good luck. Sláinte.

