This is an interview I did with Aya Velázquez in February. We didn’t talk about my prosecution. Instead, we talked—or, OK, mostly I talked—about global capitalism, Elon Musk, Trump, Israel/Palestine, etc. We talked about all that for several hours.

Aya has edited it all down to just over an hour.

If you’re not already familiar with Aya Velázquez, she’s an independent journalist in Berlin, one of the journalists that broke the Robert Koch Institut Leaks story, which documented how government officials and health authorities deceived the German public during the roll-out of the New Normal in 2020-2022. She also reported on my Thought Crime trials in Berlin. She publishes mostly in German, but also in English occasionally. I highly recommend her work.

I don’t normally send out interviews on Substack. I just post them in the Interviews section of my Substack landing page, which I will also do with this one after it goes out. I’m sending this one out to you because readers often ask me to explain a lot of the stuff I explain in the interview, which doesn’t really lend itself to explanation in my BTL replies or on Substack Notes. If you’re one of those readers, maybe this will help clear up some of your questions.

On the other hand, if you’re one of those readers who get upset when I write or talk about global capitalism, or Israel/Palestine, or God help me, if I criticize Elon Musk, viewer discretion is advised.

OK, here’s the interview.