This is just a quick news update before all hell breaks loose next week.

I’m down with Round 2 of The Berlin Flu, or Round 47 of stress-induced burnout, or both, so … nothing terribly creative or witty this time. Just a few news items.

Item No. 1.

The Daily Sceptic released this special episode of The Sceptic today. It’s an in-depth 42-minute interview I did with Laurie Wastell, Associate Editor of The Daily Sceptic. It is probably the clearest, most comprehensive, up-to-date video feature on my case and the broader global crackdown on dissent available at the moment. I’m grateful to Laurie Wastell, Toby Young, and The Daily Sceptic team for producing it. If you want to share a piece about my case with anyone, I recommend sharing this one.

Item No. 2

As you may have noticed, I haven’t been covering The Most Monumentally Important US Election in the Entire History of US Elections, which will take place next Tuesday, and the Return of the Revenge of Literal Hitler, and so on. If you are one of my regular readers, you’re aware than I covered the Donald-Trump-is-Literally-Hitler story pretty extensively from 2016 to 2020. I published two books of essays about it.

So, I wasn’t about to do that all over again. Sorry, but it’s not my fault that The Powers That Be couldn’t come up with a new shtick in 2024.

I’ll publish a proper column on the 2024 US election, and whatever kind of civil war or simulation thereof breaks out after the results come in, or don’t, next week. Yes, I have a few thoughts about what is actually happening and what it all means. I doubt anyone is going to like them, and I am pretty sure they are going to infuriate some people, but that hasn’t stopped me so far.

Item No. 3

I’ve asked Anthony Freda to shut down the US crowdfunding component of my “Legal Defense Fund.” It has been up for a month, and has raised more than $18,000, which is nearly twice the goal we set. I am deeply grateful to everyone who donated, more than I can express. Your support and generosity is overwhelming.

The other means of donating to my “Legal Defense Fund” — i.e., direct bank transfer, PayPal, or a paid Substack subscription — remain active. The US crowdfunding thing was a way of making it easy for folks in the USA, and it has served its purpose. I don’t like asking for money, and I don’t want to run an eternal fundraising campaign. I will, however, be grateful for any further financial support. One good way to do that is just upgrading from a free Substack subscription to a paid subscription. As I noted in my Legal Defense Fund Reboot, there is no official fund; all donations and subscriptions go into the same bucket (i.e., my bank account) and are considered general support of my work. (I am restating that last part, again, so that the German authorities don’t hit me with trumped-up fraud charges in addition to the trumped-up hate-crime charges they have already hit me with.)

That’s it for news at the moment. Please do watch that Sceptic episode, if you’re not totally sick of hearing me talk about my case, or just share it with someone who isn’t, if you are.

If you’re one of my readers back home, good luck and please take care next week! Regardless of whether “Literal Hitler” wins, reboots the Trumpian Reich, and starts exterminating all the illegal immigrants and liberal journalists again, or “Holocaust Harris” stages a historic comeback and imposes full-blown Satanic Communism on America, causing Elon Musk to blow a gasket and start raining weaponized Starlink satellites down on Blue Pennsylvania … well, things are bound to get a bit nutty.