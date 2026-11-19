So I stayed up late last night and did the Jimmy Dore Show, live. If you’re not sick of hearing me talk, this is a good one. I’m sending it out like this because I want people to see it, and not everyone is on Substack Notes, and my reach on Twitter is virtually non-existent these days, thanks to Elon Musk & Co.’s “visibility-filtering” operation.

Here it is on Jimmy’s Rumble …

Once the email goes out, I’ll file it away in my Interviews/Press section fairly quickly. Those sections (i.e., the links at the top of my main Substack page) are for things that don’t belong on my main Substack page, which is reserved for my columns, which I’ll get back to publishing more frequently soon. At the moment, I’m trying to reset after my sentencing for tweet-crimes in criminal court a few weeks ago, and get back into the novel I’ve been distracted from writing by all this legal drama, and other projects, for the past four years. I hope to finally be able to make some headway on that before the next prosecution begins.

I hope you enjoy my talk with Jimmy Dore, and, if you haven’t already, please do pick up a copy of the new second edition of The Rise of the New Normal Reich, because …