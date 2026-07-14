CJ Hopkins

CJ Hopkins

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Stewart's avatar
Stewart
11h

Every country is a network of mafia protection rackets. Nothing provokes more anger and violence in a mafia than defiance of its authority, particularly if it's by the plebs they're extorting and looting in exchange for the illusion of protection, protection against some other mafia taking over the extortion and looting and "protection".

Few things expose that reality more starkly than the story of your defiance. It's a service many of us will never to be able to repay you for fully.

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PIC's avatar
PIC
11h

Very sorry this is happening to you, but even a casual observer of geopolitics understands that the EU/NATO countries are (ironically), going full fascist/authoritarian/oppressive. The UK and Germany are particularly bad for anyone who wants to engage in free political speech. Im surprised you stayed in Germany after the first prosecution, especially if you had the means and opportunity to leave and go to a country that won’t persecute people for criticism pertaining to Germany.

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